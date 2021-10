There are no two ways about it: the weekend looks damp. Unfortunately, a broad area of low pressure and an elongated front that was the cause of several severe weather warnings in the deep south yesterday is progged to move northward and dump rain on Central PA through a good portion of the weekend. After a couple of nice days in a row, the timing isn't great as many get set to celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treat nights and other outdoor fall activities. If you are of the hardy variety, some rain and wind may not affect your plans. However, if you are wondering when the weather may not be quite so frightful, then we've got you covered too. Either way, here's the Halloween weekend forecast with as few tricks as possible.

Friday will start out with clouds and light showers. Rain will pick up in intensity after lunchtime and the afternoon and evening hours will bring steady, heavy rain to much of Central PA. The winds will also pick up during the afternoon and evening. This is a good old-fashioned rainstorm. Periods of heavy rain and high winds will continue through Friday night. The second half of Friday and Friday night will be the worst weather of the weekend. Most of the rain from this system will fall during this time. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times and a dark and gusty night appears likely to kick off the holiday weekend. How fitting, no?