Food Industry Association president speaks on COVID-19 impact: ‘this is a demand issue, rather than a supply issue’

We’ve seen the photos on television and social media of empty food store shelves. It’s no secret that the demand for groceries is overwhelming, and many are concerned.

On Monday’s Good Day PA, Amanda spoke with the president of The Food Industry Association to learn more about supply and demand. FMI CEO Leslie Sarasin described the scenario as a “demand issue rather than a supply issue.” She also spoke about the current supply chain in the country and asked customers to be “a little bit patient,” and focused on shopping for days to a week rather than for the next six months.

