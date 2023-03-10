Jesse Rothacker along with his life long friend, and their two sons went on a deep dive into the Florida Everglades looking for snakes, reptiles, and other creatures. Those adventures became a film that you can watch tonight on their YouTube channel. For more on their travels and what you’ll see in the movie we spoke with Jesse and his son Kenny.

Jesse and Kenny join us again to share more about the corn snake. These can be found in the wild or make a great pet companion. Plus we get to see a few of their corn snakes and get a reminder about their film “Father/Son Everglades Adventure.”