Today is Earth Day and Amy Latta is showing us how we can turn our trash into something to treasure. Using old flyers or magazines you can create your own unique paper beads. Add a little string or some earring hooks and now you have paper bead jewelry.

Need inspiration for Mother’s Day? Amy Latta has a little poem that will help you build a beautiful gift basket for your Mom. Today she shares some examples of the baskets and gives you ideas for what to fill your basket with.