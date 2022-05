With the school year winding down now is a great time to say “thanks” to the teachers who’ve helped learners throughout the year. Amy Latta shares a few simple and affordable ideas for teacher gifts including a personalized chalk board, a smart cookie baking mitt, and a framed gift that are all great ways to show you care.

Celebrate the end of the school year with a sweet treat from Amy Latta. She shows us how to create our own graduation cap cupcakes, popsicle cupcakes and a candy pencil.