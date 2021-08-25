Getting Crafty : Fall Décor Trends & DIY Wooden Bead Garland

Good Day PA
Posted: / Updated:

Amy Latta is back to help us spruce up the set for fall! She transformed our couch into a cozy spot with seasonal decorations. From natural textures and colors, to cozy knits, and of course pumpkins! We learned what’s hot this fall for home décor.

Add a pop of texture and color to your space with this easy DIY wooden bead garland! Added to a mantel, shelf, or tabletop this piece brings the fall vibes inside without taking up too much space. Amy Latta shows us how to make our own garland in Getting Crafty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCIAL

Don't Miss