Getting Crafty : Fall Décor Trends & DIY Wooden Bead Garland

Amy Latta is back to help us spruce up the set for fall! She transformed our couch into a cozy spot with seasonal decorations. From natural textures and colors, to cozy knits, and of course pumpkins! We learned what’s hot this fall for home décor.

Add a pop of texture and color to your space with this easy DIY wooden bead garland! Added to a mantel, shelf, or tabletop this piece brings the fall vibes inside without taking up too much space. Amy Latta shows us how to make our own garland in Getting Crafty.