In today’s Getting Crafty Amy Latta shows us two quick and easy crafts that will make your sweetheart swoon. Learn how to make a felt fortune cookie filled with a special message and a wooden bead heart that will add festive flair to your home.

Amy Latta shares another easy craft that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. Customize a fabric pouch for your loved one and fill it with candy, cosmetics, or gift cards. With a few fabric markets you can take a plan pouch and make it fabulous.