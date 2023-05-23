Amy Latta shares an update on the Hearts Need Art initiative that encourage folks to craft a heart for chronically ill people and the doctors and nurses who take care of them. They collected over 4,000 hearts from American and Canada and Amy delivered the hearts herself to very thankful hospital patients and employees.

If you have a graduate in your life, give them the gift they really want – cash! Amy Latta shows us how to create a graduation cup that you can fill with money, gift cards, treats and more.