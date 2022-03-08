Show someone you care by creating a unique and personal washi tape card! The colorful washi tape adds a pop of something special while keeping the design and process simple. Amy Latta shows us how to make our own.

Amy Latta shares another quick and easy craft perfect for National Crafting Month! This time it’s a masterpiece magnet. Transform your doodle or favorite pattern into a magnet that will help display your important papers. Plus hear more about Amy’s latest book “Practice Makes Progress” and how you can meet Amy and do some take home crafts at her upcoming book release event.