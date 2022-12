Get crafty this holiday season, Amy Latta shares some paint by number projects that anyone can do! Customize your own nutcracker or bring a personal photo to life with help from Masterpiece by Number.

Deck your halls with handmade ornaments with ideas from Amy Latta. She shares how to create a doodle ornament, personalized for everyone on your gift list, and a quilted star you can make out of fabric scraps – no sewing required.