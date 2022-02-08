Getting Crafty: Sentimental Valentine’s Crafts

A handmade gift will mean the world to your Valentine and our crafting guru Amy Latta is sharing her ideas for sentimental gifts you can easily make at home. Inspired by a true life love story she shows us how to create a 3D heart using love notes, sheet music, or anything that is special to you. Also upcycle meaningful fabrics into a sweet and soft memory heart to remind you of your love.

To an artist a blank canvas is a world of opportunities. Today Amy Latta shows us an easy way to create your own DIY Valentine’s Day décor using a canvas and a few other craft supplies.