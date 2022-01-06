Getting Crafty : Winter Crafts and Décor Ideas

A new year brings new crafts! Amy Latta joins us again to share a few snow-focused ideas that keep crafters busy this winter. Learn how to make a snow flake lollipop using your Cricut machine, or fuzzy snow ball garland with just a few supplies you may already have.

Not sure how to decorate for Winter now that Christmas is past? Amy Latta shares her tips for keeping your home cozy this season. From incorporating seasonal greens, adding a touch of metallic and sparkle or using texture you can utilize one or all of her tips to keep your home festive all Winter long.