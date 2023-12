Make your gift giving a little sweeter with an adorable Gingerbread House Gift Bag! Plus something for the crafty folks in your life, a spool tree ornament. Amy Latta shows us how to make both in today’s Getting Crafty.

While we haven’t had a snow storm yet this year, you can still make your home a winter wonderland by creating your own snowflakes! Amy Latta shows us how to make an oly-fun snowflake and snowflakes and stars out of ordinary paper bags.