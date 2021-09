Amy Latta is back with another Getting Crafty segment! Today she shows us how to make a wooden bead wreath. This trendy piece is prefect for your front door and by swapping a few accessories the wreath can hang all year round!

Get the most out of your crafts with this cute reversible wooden pumpkin! Amy Latta shows us how to take a wooden pumpkin from Target from drab to fab using a her scorch marker or paint! Visit ScorchMarker.com code ilovestencils to download Amy’s fall stencils for free!