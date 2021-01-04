Girls on the Run leader talks mental health, new documentary

Young people, in particular young women, are experiencing anxiety and stress at alarming numbers. Recent studies suggest that higher rates are due to not being able to meet with friends, virtual learning and other disruptions to regular life.

On Monday’s Good Day PA, Girls on the Run executive director Gillian Byerly joined us to share how the organization is playing an important role in helping girls manage their mental health.

Later in the show, Gillian also shared details on a new documentary focused on anxiety. A virtual screening for the documentary “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” is set for January 26 and will be followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.