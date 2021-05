HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- With the Midstate edging ever so closer to normalcy, the Wolf administration announced Tuesday, that mitigation orders except masking will be lifted on Memorial Day. But one fact remained unclear.

Social distancing has become an almost everyday term since the onset of the pandemic right behind 'we're all in this together.' But with nearly 51% of Pennsylvanians vaccinated as of May 4, herd immunity has never been closer.