A friend of Good Day PA is going through something especially difficult. Professional Organizer Laura Souders joins our program monthly for her “Get It Together” segments. On January 7, Laura suffered a stroke, underwent emergency surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Laura will need extensive medical treatment and modifications will need to be made to her home. In addition, Laura’s organizing business, Healthier Spaces Organizing, must be suspended.

Laura’s friends and family have established a GoFundMe campaign to assist the Souders family during this tough time. To learn more about Laura’s situation and to contribute, please visit GoFundMe.com.

Laura is the author of “Organizing Her Life: How My Journey Can Help You Declutter Your Spaces and Your Life.“