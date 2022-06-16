Good Day PA is live at Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers. Brett and Allie spoke with team president Mike Reynolds and mascot Cylo about the Barnstormers legacy, how this season is going and upcoming events you can attend at the stadium.

Clipper Magazine, the stadium’s namesake joins us to share more about their magazine, advertising and employment opportunities.

The whole family can get into the game at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Hear more about their kids clinics where youngsters can learn to play baseball from the pros. Camp visits which brings local children to the games, and the play area where little ones can get their energy out during the 7th inning stretch.



Folks of all ages can enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Soni Dimond takes us inside “Older Americans Day” at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Exciting news for families here in Lancaster County. In less than two weeks, Penn State Health Children’s will open a pediatric outpatient facility on the Harrisburg Pike. Practice Site Managers, Allison Deascenti and Lauren Ebersole share more.

Members 1st offers financial freedom with a number of Lancaster locations, Regional Vice President Erin Treese is here to share more about their financial and community impact in Lancaster.

What’s a day at the ballpark without food? Brett and Allie get an overview of the concession options at Clipper Magazine Stadium and of course try some tasty selections.