Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) -- Governor Wolf announced on Friday, Nov. 19 the approval of 166 new projects through the Multimodel Transporation Fund (MTF) to improve Pennslyvania's transportation infrastructure across the commonwealth. These projects total over $84 million in funding, The projects approved are located in 54 counties.

“My administration has been clear about its commitment to infrastructure investments and upgrades in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding benefits commonwealth residents throughout our 67 counties and those visiting the state by making roads, bridges, and other infrastructure safer, more reliable, and accessible.”