For the next hour we’ll be exploring Southern Juniata County. From restaurant and wineries, historical sites and plenty of outdoor activates there is so much to see and do in Juniata. Debra Pinkerton gets an overview of the places to explore.

Sweet or dry or something in between, there’s a wine for everyone at the Juniata Valley Winery. Amy takes us inside the historic site known as the Wilson House and gets an overview of the winery, it’s offerings and events.

Enjoy a weekend get away at Buttonwood Campground. The site offers RV and cabin camping and is one of the largest campgrounds in central PA. From fishing and swimming to pedal carts and crafts there is something for the entire family to enjoy!

Debra Pinkerton takes us on a road trip to see more of what the Juniata Valley has to offer.

Just outside of the Juniata Valley Winery tasting room is LoveTwo Farm. They are a locally owned farm that is proud to educate the public on what farm to table really means. Amy met with owner Daniel Love and some of the animals you’ll find around the farm.

For 70 years the Port Royal Speedway has been welcoming families and racing fans to enjoy short track races. Hear more about their legacy, what kind of racing you’ll see there and how to visit.

Feathered friends of Juniata Valley get their own time to shine, Goose Day happens each September and the whole town gets in on the fun. Amy learns more about this yearly tradition and the fun you’ll have if you visit Juniata on September 29th.