The Harrisburg Fringe Festival celebrates local art made by local artists. To help spread the world and get people excited for the festival happening next year they are hosting Fringe in a Day. Artists are given a prompt and 24 hours to create an original work of art. Disciples of theatre, music, dance, film and more will be featured. Join the festival team for a day long event on August 13th including family friendly activities during the day, and a performance of the original work that evening.