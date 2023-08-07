The Harrisburg Opera Association is hosting “Opera in the Park” a concert held at Italian Lake and featuring performances by well-known composers and original works. This year’s theme is “Make ‘Em Laugh” and highlights some of classical music’s pranksters. Learn more about the work of the Opera Association and how you can attend Opera in the Park on Sunday, August 13th at 4:00pm.

Enjoy an aria from two Harrisburg Opera Association members Tami Swartz and Michael Gamon. A sample of some of the performances you’ll enjoy at Opera in the Park.