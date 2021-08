The Harrisburg Opera Association is hosting their annual free event Opera in the Park, but this year it will be a virtual presentation. Tami Swartz joins us to share the details on their upcoming digital performance of “Opera in the Park – Birding for a Better World”.

The Harrisburg Opera Association presents “Opera in the Park – Birding for a Better World” a digital performance celebrating music and nature. We got a preview of one of the pieces “Hawk has Spoken.”