Harrisburg University will host a cooking show later this month to benefit hospitality employees.

On Thursday’s Good Day PA, Frank Schofield and Joe Messaro joined us in studio to invite viewers to “Just a Taste” featuring cooking demonstrations renowned chefs, such as star of Netflix’s “The Chef Show” Roy Choi.

“Just a Taste” will broadcast live on January 26 from the Harrisburg Hilton. To donate and learn more, visit Harrisburg.edu.