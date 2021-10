HECTOR, N.Y. (WHTM) -- Hector Falls, on the east side of Seneca Lake, is one of the largest, and certainly one of the best-known waterfalls in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

One reason is it's an easy waterfall to view -- you just drive about two and a half miles north from the town of Watkins Glen on Route 414, pull over on the side of the road, and you're there.