Musical artists across the Midstate are uniting to give the gift of music in an effort to raise funds for those living without a home.

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, we got the details on a second, beautiful rendition of “Joy to the Burg,” a holiday album that benefits women shelters during the current holiday season. Director of development Steve Schwartz sat down with us to explain more.

To purchase an album, please visit JoyToTheBurg.com.