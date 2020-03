The Hershey Volunteer Fire Department and Iron Hill Brewery have teamed up to create a new, fiery brew.

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, the department’s Josh Wyse and Doug Beatty joined us to share details on the release of the Ember Ale beer.

The Iron Hill Brewery is donating 20% of food sales on Tuesday, March 10 to the fire department. Iron Hill will also donate $1 to the department for every Ember Ale pint sold.