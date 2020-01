Orchid societies from Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington D.C. will be represented in Hershey at the annual "For the Love of Orchids" show and sale event this Friday.

The event runs from January 31 to February 2 at the Hershey Gardens. On Monday's Good Day PA, we welcomed Cathy Nowakowski from the Susquehanna Orchid Society and Rebecca Lawrence from Hershey Gardens to share details.