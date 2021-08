LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Andrew E. Howland, resident of Lancaster, was found guilty on all counts for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from her Indiana home after pursuing her online in December 2020.

Howland was found guilty for felony kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault in addition to other charges.