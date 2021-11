(WGHP) -- Love it or hate it, turkey is going to be the focal point of many folks' diets for the next few days. Knowing how to properly cook your holiday bird can make or break your holiday experience. No one wants to serve the turkey that their family is talking about for years for all the wrong reasons.

If you bought a frozen turkey, hopefully, it's already in your refrigerator thawing out. If it's not, go and grab that right now! I'll wait! Please don't leave it sitting out on the counter to thaw out, though.