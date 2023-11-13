Help the Whitaker Center kick off the holiday season at their Light up the Night event! Enjoy music, cookies, movies, and science demos while visiting the center. We saw one of those demos up close and personal today as STEAM Curriculum Manager Kristin James combined liquid nitrogen and hot water to create an explosive mist! The Whitaker Center will be hosting events all season long including Breakfast with Santa on December 16th, Family Holiday Movies, and the Space Exhibit which runs until the end of December.