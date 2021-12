YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Walmart location on 1000 Town Center Drive in York is temporarily closing its doors from 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 as part of an ongoing company-initiated cleaning program due to COVID-19.

According to an email sent from Walmart Global Communications, the company is assisting health officials to help stop the spread of the virus. The temporary closure is so workers can have the store deep cleaned and sanitized. The closure will also give workers additional time to restock the shelves to help get ready for holiday shoppers over this upcoming weekend.