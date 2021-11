HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program involves discharging exploding shells and whistling devices that deter crows from roosting without causing harm to people, crows, or the environment.

The annual program will begin on Monday, Nov. 8, and continue daily between 5 and 7 p.m. for the next few months, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, which is sharing this information to mitigate public concern when the program begins.