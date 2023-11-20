Tis the season to enjoy delicious locally made holiday treats and we know just the place to get those treats. Chocolates by Tina Marie offers a wide range of classic goodies for everyone on your list! Take a look at what’s available this year and where you can find Tina this holiday season.

Shop small this holiday season and one way you can do that is by checking out the Hummelstown Holiday Happenings! Many local shops and restaurants will be in attendance to help you gather all your holiday gifts. We learn more about the event and how to attend!