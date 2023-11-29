The Barnstormers might not be playing ball this time of year but there is still lots to see and do at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Enjoy a fabulous light show set to music, get moving with a holiday 5k, and take in spectacular decorated trees that will have you in the holiday spirit. Plus their Silverball Pinball Arcade is available to rent for your holiday gatherings! Hear how to celebrate the holidays with the Lancaster Barnstormers.