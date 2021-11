CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of Valley Truck and Trailer in State College was killed Saturday on the side of I-80 when another car left the roadway and crashed into him.

James ‘Jim’ Corl was on the side of I-80 in Clinton County to remove a disabled tractor-trailer around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Another driver left the roadway and crashed into the back of Corl's truck. He was standing outside of the truck at the time and was killed.