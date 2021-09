HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had lasting financial impacts on some Pennsylvanians, but that has not stopped scammers from targeting students or borrowers who are seeking relief from loan forgiveness programs.

“With the continuing pandemic, many consumers have been in search of financial relief,” Secretary of Banking and Securities, Richard Vague said. “Like other scams, these perpetrators prey upon the hope and vulnerability of people, creating an ideal scenario to take advantage of them.”