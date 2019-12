While the ringing at cash registers may be strong, the ringing of Salvation Army bells is not so much.

On Monday’s Good Day PA, Kathy Anderson-Martin from the Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region was with to share how viewers can help despite this year’s bell ringer shortage.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign ends December 24. To volunteer or donate, visit SalvationArmyHarrisburg.org.