i9 Sports: a rec youth sports organization helping kids to succeed

Good Day PA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

i9 Sports is a recreational youth sports organization whose mission statement is to help kids succeed in life through sports by proving what it likes to call the i9 Sports experience. For the child, it believes that sports should be a fun, safe experience where children can learn the basic athletic skills plus sportsmanship, friendships, self-esteem.

For the parent, it provides a well-organized, professionally managed and convenient program that will accommodate the busiest of parents.

I9 Sports provides co-ed youth sports programs in the greater Harrisburg area for kids between the ages of three and 3-17. Sports offered are: Flag Football, Soccer, T-ball and Basketball with Basketball starting in January 2017.

You can learn more about Sports at Chambers Hill Elementary School on January 14, 2017.

To register for programs, call i9 (717) 307-2397 or go to its website. You will save $10 by entering code: ABC27.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCIAL

Good Day PA! Videos

UPMC Pinnacle Fashion

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPMC Pinnacle Fashion"

Mt. Zion Fun/Run Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mt. Zion Fun/Run Walk"

Up and coming natural food trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Up and coming natural food trends"

Weis Markets: Flu Season Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weis Markets: Flu Season Care"

Pedestrian Safety Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian Safety Tips"

Author Spotlight: Chas Williamson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Author Spotlight: Chas Williamson"
More Good Day PA

Don't Miss