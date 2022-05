It’s International Hummus Day and we’re in the kitchen with Harvey Tannenbaum from Tannenbaum’s Sauce! He’s teaching us about hummus, the nutrition packed dip that is so versatile, plus how to make our own with just a few ingredients.

The chickpea is a versatile legume and the main ingredient in hummus, but it can be made into burgers as well! Harvey shares his recipe chickpea burgers using mostly the same ingredients as hummus with a touch of his sauce to add a kick of flavor.