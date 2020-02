You may know him as the author of the very popular, “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” books. Of course, we’re talking about Mitch Albom.

The best-selling author is coming to the Midstate on February 25. “An Evening with Mitch Albom” is a sold out event, but you can still get on the waiting list.

On Friday’s Good Day PA, Barry Stein and Rachel Kuhr from Jewish Family Services were with us to share details.

ABC 27 is a proud media sponsor of the event.