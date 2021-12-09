For the third year local musicians have joined forces to help those experiencing homelessness in our community. Joy to the Burg is an album full of Christmas favorites covered by local musicians, all the proceeds from the sale of the CD goes towards homeless shelters and other programs aimed to support those without a home this holiday season. Sheldon Jones, who came up with the idea and Steve Schwartz of Christian Churches United share why this project is so important to them.

Local rock legend, Shea Quinn shares his rendition of Silent Night.

Local country singer Grant Bryan is debuting an original song on Joy to the Burg 2021. Here he is with “Wrapped Up”.

No Last Call refers to themselves as a “hit and run” street band. They love showing up on street corners and serenading anyone who walks by. Enjoy their rendition of “O Tannenbaum”.

One of the sponsors of Joy to the Burg is UPMC, senior consultant with UPMC Health Plan, John Hickey shares why they are proud to support this project. Plus, Colebrook Road, a local bluegrass band, shares their version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”.

Tony Wayne lends his jazz and rock stylings to Joy to the Burg with his rendition of “What Child is This”.

You can pick up your own copy of Joy to the Burg at your local Karns Foods. Vice president of marketing for Karns Quality Foods, Andrea Karns shares why it’s important to them to be a part of this special project. Plus, husband and wife duo, The Goods share their rendition of “Go Tell it on the Mountain”.

All proceeds from sales of Joy to the Burg go to help homeless in our community. That would not have been possible without the help of sponsors. Sheldon and Steve join us again to give thanks to the sponsors who supported Joy to the Burg 2021.