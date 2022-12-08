Homelessness is an issue almost every community in the United States. Pennsylvania has more than 13 thousand people experiencing homelessness on any given day. Joy to the Burg brings local artists together to give the gift of music to help the homeless. Steve Schwartz and Doug Wilburne join us to share more about how Joy to the Burg comes together each year, the impact it has on our community and what artists have lent their talents to this year’s efforts.

Long-time morning host on the RIVER 97.3, Glenn Hamilton lent his talents to Joy to the Burg this year. He joined The Jellybricks as they covered the Tom Petty classic, “Christmas All Over Again”.

Local country artist, Corina Rose lent her talents to Joy to the Burg this year. She wrote an original song “Angel On The Tree” in honor of her grandmother.

After taking a trip to Nashville, Steven Schwartz, of Christian Churches United wrote an original song for Joy to the Burg. Local musician, Peter Rogan of Reading agreed to record the song. Steve shares more about writing the song, and we get to listen to “A Home for the Holidays”.

Beyond music, visual artists are lending their talents to Joy to the Burg this year! Eight local artists created one of a kind cards that you can pick up at the Susquehanna Art Museum and other local retailers. Alice Anne Schwab of the Susquehanna Art Museum shares more about putting this project together.

Amma Johnson is a local entrepreneur and fashion designer, she is also a talented singer! She wrote and perform an original song “Christmas is Here” that is featured on Joy to the Burg.

All holidays are celebrated during Joy to the Burg! Stuart Malina, conductor of the Harrisburg Symphony picked the song “Chanukah in Santa Monica” to add to Joy to the Burg this season. Doug Willburne shared more about this song and we take a listen to Stuart’s rendition.

All the good that Joy to the Burg is able to do for the homeless in our area is in large part to sponsors. John Hickey from UPMC shares why it was important for his organization to be a part of this collective holiday project.

Wrapping up our special Good Day PA is Greg Platzer he wrote an original song “It’s Christmas”.

Enjoy some of the music of Joy to the Burg, live at two upcoming events. The Englewood in Hershey will host a holiday brunch and concert this weekend with all proceeds going towards the efforts of Joy to the Burg. Get details on the events and how to attend.