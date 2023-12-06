Since 2019, Central Pennsylvania musicians have gathered annually to create a holiday album to help their neighbors facing homelessness. They’ve done so under the festive title, Joy to the Burg. This year, Joy to the Burg 2023 features 20 songs from some of the area’s most loved performers. It’s the gift of music to help the homeless. Nick Mucci and Bob Geiger join us to share more about their roles in the leadership team and the impact Joy to the Burg has made over the past few years.

Conrad Fisher share his version of “I Heard the Bells.”

The band No Last Call shot their video for “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth” at Toys on the Square in Hummelstown.

Musician Greg Platzer has lent his talents to Joy to the Burg in year’s past. He joins us to share how he came to be involved with this project and why he keeps contributing. Plus visual artists have gotten involved in the efforts by producing Christmas cards and this year photographer Kim Love shared her work in a video to remind us that the homeless population has names and faces.

Joy to the Burg is a team effort and UPMC is proud to be a part of that team. John Hickey, Senior Consultant for Market Development with UPMC Health Plan shares about their involvement and how they help the local homeless population. Plus our four legged friends are getting involved this year, Buster the Dog shares his version of “All I Woof for Christmas is You.”



Mountain Road plays “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Co-Chair Bob Geiger sends thanks and recognition to the partnerships that make Joy to the Burg a success. And we rock out to Small Town Titans version of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

You can enjoy some of the the Joy to the Burg musicians play live this Sunday at a special event at The Englewood. Nick Mucci shares the details on the event and we enjoy music from Shea Quinn and Glenn Hamilton.