‘Joy to the Burg’ album sales to help local homeless

Good Day PA
A new holiday album featuring classic songs performed by local artists is helping spread joy to those facing homelessness.

On a special Good Day PA, we got a preview of Joy to the Burg 2020 with project organizer Sheldon Jones and project manager Steve Schwartz. We also heard special performances from some of the artists who participated on the album.

Joy to the Burg can be purchased online or at Karns Quality Foods store locations. All proceeds support homelessness outreach efforts offered by Christian Churches United.

