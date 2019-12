Fourteen bands have come together to release a holiday album that’s benefiting the homeless this holiday season.

On Monday’s Good Day PA, we learned more about the “Joy to the Burg” album and holiday concert event happening December 8 at the Rose Lehman Performing Arts Center. All album and concert sales benefit the homelessness programs of Christian Churches United.

Crossfire 3, one of the bands featured on the album, performed “Angels We Have Heard On High” on Monday’s show.