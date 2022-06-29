Earlier this week we were dazzled by an illusion from the Magic and Wonder Theater. Today they are back to share the details of their music variety show, “Jukebox Jive”. The show takes audiences through decades of music from the 50s, 60s, and 70s, plus features circus acts and comedy juggling. Learn more about the show and how you can get a discount on your tickets with the code GOODDAYPA.

