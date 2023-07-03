Celebrate the 4th of July by eating your way through 48 food trucks from across the region. Familiar favorites and new dishes will be served up from 1pm – 9pm tomorrow along with activities, live music, and vendors. Stay until 9:15 to enjoy a beautiful fireworks display visible all along the riverfront. Learn more about the event and meet the owner of Bala Saahas Indian Food Truck one of the 48 trucks serving delicious food all day long.