Kid Eats : Fiber Focused Recipes

Did you know that one of the largest parts of our immune system is located in our gut? And the key to a healthy gut is a diet rich in fiber, but most of us are not getting enough each day. Julie Stefanski is back to share some fiber focused recipes the whole family will enjoy.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Granola Bars
2 cups Quick cooking oats
1 cup crispy rice cereal
½ cup peanut butter
½ cup jelly or jam
¼ cup hot water
1/4th teaspoon salt
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a square pan with cooking spray. Mix the peanut butter, jelly, water, and salt together over low heat on the stove. Stir for a few minutes until smooth. Add the PB & J mixture to your oats & cereal in a large bowl. Mix until all oats are coated. Press into the coated pan into an even layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes depending on how soft or crunchy you prefer your granola bars.