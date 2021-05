The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced Tuesday that mitigation orders except masking will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at 12:01 AM.

It was also announced that the mask mandate will be lifted once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated. As of 12:00 AM Tuesday, 50.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.